Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 1.8% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.51. 5,203,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,488,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

