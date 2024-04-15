Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises about 2.3% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 250,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,469,000 after buying an additional 42,116 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Aptiv by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 395,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 124,607 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.00. 1,018,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.13. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

