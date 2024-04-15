Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 2,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.68. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $90.77.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Veralto’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.