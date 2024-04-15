Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Invests $4.09 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,930 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.64. 338,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.93. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $265.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

