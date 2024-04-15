Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 10,240 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,106,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,480,000 after buying an additional 129,960 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,852,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TTE traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $74.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

