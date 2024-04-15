Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,354,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.30. 11,626,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,185,334. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $130.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

