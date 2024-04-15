Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 233,481 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,481 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 95.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.67. 1,155,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.82. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $24.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

