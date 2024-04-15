Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Takes $476,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $128.18. 1,830,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,698. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

