BP (NYSE:BP) PT Raised to $47.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.88.

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. BP has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

Institutional Trading of BP

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

