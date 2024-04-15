BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2024

BP p.l.c. (LON:BPGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 632.63 ($8.01).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.66) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 8th. AlphaValue lowered BP to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on BP from GBX 525 ($6.64) to GBX 510 ($6.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BP

Insider Buying and Selling at BP

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.54) per share, for a total transaction of £372.24 ($471.13). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 82 shares of company stock worth $41,974. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BP Trading Up 3.7 %

LON BP opened at GBX 539.10 ($6.82) on Monday. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.05 ($5.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 562.30 ($7.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 484.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 484.75. The stock has a market cap of £90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 792.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55.

BP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s payout ratio is 3,235.29%.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for BP (LON:BP)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.