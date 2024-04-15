BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 632.63 ($8.01).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.66) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 8th. AlphaValue lowered BP to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on BP from GBX 525 ($6.64) to GBX 510 ($6.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.54) per share, for a total transaction of £372.24 ($471.13). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 82 shares of company stock worth $41,974. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LON BP opened at GBX 539.10 ($6.82) on Monday. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.05 ($5.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 562.30 ($7.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 484.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 484.75. The stock has a market cap of £90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 792.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s payout ratio is 3,235.29%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

