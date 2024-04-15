Brokerages Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price at $42.83

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APA shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of APA by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,862 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in APA by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $33.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.27. APA has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that APA will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

