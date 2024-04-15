Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Price Target at C$17.81

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRU

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$14.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.66 and a 52-week high of C$15.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.15.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$80.06 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 41.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.