Brokerages Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target at $99.84

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

In related news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Quarry LP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.22 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.44 and a 52 week high of $322.19.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

