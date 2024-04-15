BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Carisma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.80.

Carisma Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 1,957.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

