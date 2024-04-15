Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Short Interest Up 9.4% in March

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,780,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 19,900,000 shares. Approximately 14.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $5,883,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,688,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 973,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 682,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,207,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 602,437 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,346,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 581,953 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BFLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 774,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,181. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.98 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 50.87% and a negative net margin of 202.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Butterfly Network will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.