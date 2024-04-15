Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Cadiz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDZIP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.60. 9,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,051. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

