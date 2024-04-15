Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $104.24 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.29.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,002,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,174,000 after acquiring an additional 60,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,341,000 after acquiring an additional 157,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,147,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $376,933,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $97.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.35%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

