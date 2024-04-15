Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$60.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Desjardins lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank set a C$77.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.31.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCA stock traded up C$0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching C$56.15. 29,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$59.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.78 and a 1 year high of C$72.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.33. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of C$730.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$735.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4785185 EPS for the current year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

