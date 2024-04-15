Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Mackenzie Financial Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,941,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 318,841 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.9% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.54% of Canadian National Railway worth $1,250,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.43. 264,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.17. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.52.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

