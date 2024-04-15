Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $86.65. 118,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average of $79.13.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CP shares. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

