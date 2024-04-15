Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$118.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.25.

Shares of TSE CP traded down C$1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$117.48. 347,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37. The stock has a market cap of C$109.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$117.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3266423 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total transaction of C$123,300.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total value of C$123,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

