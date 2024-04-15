Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires Shares of 5,550 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 48.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

NYSE PAGS traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $12.24. 3,212,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,171. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.78.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

