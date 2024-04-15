Canton Hathaway LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.74. 2,222,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,658. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.96 and its 200 day moving average is $129.51. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

