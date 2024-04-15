Canton Hathaway LLC Has $771,000 Stake in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC owned about 0.85% of Forian worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Forian by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new position in Forian in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Forian in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Forian by 21.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Forian by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Forian Stock Up 4.5 %

FORA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. 12,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,369. Forian Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FORA shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forian in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Forian in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Forian Company Profile

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

