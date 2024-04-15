Canton Hathaway LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises 0.7% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.45. 1,292,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,210. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.05.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

