Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Comcast by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Comcast by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,550,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $67,986,000 after buying an additional 68,371 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 58,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in Comcast by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.43. 21,028,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,632,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

