Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 600 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,982,630,000 after purchasing an additional 635,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,071,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,676,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.53. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.29 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

