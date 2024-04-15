Canton Hathaway LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 0.8% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Blackstone by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,348,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $3,734,000. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,314,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Blackstone by 1,722.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 476,768 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE BX traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average is $117.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

