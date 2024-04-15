Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 19,095 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,788,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.76% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $155,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $59.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,507,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,805,615. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

