Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 130.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.56. 19,152,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,263,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

