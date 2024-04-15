Capital Analysts LLC Buys 19,155 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,987,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- What are earnings reports?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.