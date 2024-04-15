Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Williams Companies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,331 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after buying an additional 2,040,993 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3,338.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 352,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 341,863 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,809,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

