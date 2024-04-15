Capital Analysts LLC Has $3.93 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank increased its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,593. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $80.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

