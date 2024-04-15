Capital Analysts LLC Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 5,565 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 100,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,594,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.44. The firm has a market cap of $188.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

