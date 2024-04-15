Capital Analysts LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 8,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $3,087,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.95. 9,160,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,298,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $207.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.