Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.43. 21,079,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,706,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $156.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.