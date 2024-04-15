Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $760,515.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,305 shares of company stock worth $11,761,059 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LH stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.32. 669,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.79. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.