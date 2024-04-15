Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $39.31 on Friday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Capri by 34.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

