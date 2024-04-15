Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,608 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 230,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 17,538 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 298,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,942.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,101.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

