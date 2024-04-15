Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 139,410 Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Sphere Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $59,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPHR shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

In other news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan purchased 76,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $3,101,141.47. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 520,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,181,188.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $618,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Lawrence Dolan bought 76,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $3,101,141.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,181,188.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,120 in the last three months. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPHR opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $51.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The company had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

