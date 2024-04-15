Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,738,000 after acquiring an additional 872,492 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,586 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,869,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,111,000 after acquiring an additional 718,292 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $69.66 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

