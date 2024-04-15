Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,315 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 150,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

