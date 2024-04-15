Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in International Business Machines by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in International Business Machines by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 310,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.08.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $183.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.66 and a 200-day moving average of $167.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

