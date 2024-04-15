Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $7.87 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $74.66.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 104.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

