Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,811 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Intel Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

