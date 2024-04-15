Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,709,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $17,381,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,531.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,597.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,358.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,456.93 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

