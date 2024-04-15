Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.25. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

