Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 41 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,691 shares of company stock valued at $102,897,729 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $265.00 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $311.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.11 and a 200 day moving average of $261.42. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

