Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 65,850 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,850 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV opened at $100.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

