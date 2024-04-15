Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.47.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CCL opened at $14.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $1,568,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 122.7% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 79,455 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $9,239,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.